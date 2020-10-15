Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in September

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

