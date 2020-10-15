SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.