Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce sales of $10.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.53 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $5.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $344.53 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Several analysts have commented on SRNE shares. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

SRNE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 526,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,014,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

