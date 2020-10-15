Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $12.57. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 15,937 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 453,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
