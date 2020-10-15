Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $12.57. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 15,937 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 118,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 453,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

