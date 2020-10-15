Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.98

Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.98 and traded as high as $174.00. Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 35,570 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.66.
In related news, insider Martin Jaskel bought 62,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £15,696.25 ($20,507.25).
Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.