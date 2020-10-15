Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.98

Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.98 and traded as high as $174.00. Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 35,570 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.66.

Get Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Jaskel bought 62,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £15,696.25 ($20,507.25).

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.