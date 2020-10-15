Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $257.58

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $257.58 and traded as high as $302.00. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 507,396 shares traded.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.04.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

