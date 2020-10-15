SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives $56.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

