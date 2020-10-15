Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$3.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLFPF. HSBC raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

