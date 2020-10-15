Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$3.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLFPF. HSBC raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

