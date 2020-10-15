STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

