Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.0738

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. Stellar has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $118.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, ZB.COM, Ovis and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00271647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01469660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00149565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008775 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,701 coins and its circulating supply is 20,801,190,166 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ABCC, Koinex, Koineks, Stronghold, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Kuna, Exrates, Ovis, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, CryptoMarket, Poloniex, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Kryptono, Upbit, GOPAX, CEX.IO, BCEX, Bitfinex, OKEx, Liquid, Huobi, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Indodax, RippleFox, HitBTC, Kraken and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.