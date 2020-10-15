StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $25.33 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

