Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 166.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

