SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $303.50. SThree shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1,440,807 shares.

The company has a market cap of $451.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.02.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

