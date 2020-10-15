Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average volume of 594 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

SMSI stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 26,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.