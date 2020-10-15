Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Anavex Life Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,702 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 1,068 call options.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 436,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,725. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

