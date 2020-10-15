Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,526.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,854 shares of company stock worth $339,625 in the last three months.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.