Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the September 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 437.0 days.

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Storebrand ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

