SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SUNCORP GRP LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

