Suretly (SUR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,189.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 57.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $77,950.28 and $2,189.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00002873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.04865201 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.