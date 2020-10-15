Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. 5,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,280. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $438.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,402,925 shares of company stock worth $14,186,676. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $4,656,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.