SVB Leerink Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $204.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $187.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $209.15 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

