T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.80

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $146.79, with a volume of 28020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 783,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,502,000 after purchasing an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,629.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

