TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €24.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.45 ($28.76).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €26.76 ($31.48). 389,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €26.84 ($31.58). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.