Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.92. 16,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $554,284.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,599 shares of company stock worth $47,379,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,717,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

