TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives $101.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

TEL traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

