Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,362.62

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,362.62 and traded as low as $1,297.59. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,298.00, with a volume of 63,664 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telecom plus from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.23.

Telecom plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

