Tellor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.27 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $21.49 or 0.00186590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $32.24 million and approximately $31.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00271925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01465755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00149547 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,578,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,758 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

