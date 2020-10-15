TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ROMJF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55.
TerrAscend Company Profile
