TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ROMJF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Company Profile

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.