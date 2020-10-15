Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 519,116 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.