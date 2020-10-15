Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 98,000 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 98,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$73,676.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,754,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,114,189.47.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$38,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 22,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$14,609.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 72,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$47,618.00.

On Monday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 31,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$20,131.40.

On Friday, September 25th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 25,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

