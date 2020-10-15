Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Tharisa from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

LON THS opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.84.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

