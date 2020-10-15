The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $80.25. The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 442,939 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

