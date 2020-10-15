The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSEC. ValuEngine raised shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 3,101 shares of company stock valued at $34,250 in the last ninety days. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSEC remained flat at $$11.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.