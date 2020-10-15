The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.53

Shares of The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.53 and traded as low as $26.38. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 19,496 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million and a PE ratio of -17.57.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

