Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 5,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,599. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.