TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $146.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

TMX Group stock remained flat at $$104.35 during midday trading on Friday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Analyst Recommendations for TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

