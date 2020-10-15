TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 26.2% Over Last Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $246,105.02 and $156.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002361 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000909 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008571 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

