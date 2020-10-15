Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.23

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.23 and traded as high as $62.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 6,787,594 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.47 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

