Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.90

Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and traded as low as $13.16. Toshiba shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 22,388 shares traded.

TOSYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

