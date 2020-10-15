Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,685% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,408. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $756.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $954,415.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,846,268.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,095,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,718,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,129 shares of company stock worth $4,870,163. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

