Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,765 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,904% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 put options.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Concho Resources by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Concho Resources by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after acquiring an additional 681,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CXO traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,312. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.52.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

