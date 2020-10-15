Traders Purchase High Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options (NYSE:IPOB)

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 6,161 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IPOB traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 119,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,152. SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

