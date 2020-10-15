TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.50

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

