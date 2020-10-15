TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.38

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 46501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 880,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at $8,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

