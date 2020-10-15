TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

