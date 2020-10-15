TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Tidex, Tokenomy and YoBit. TRON has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00271925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01465755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00149547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008774 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Indodax, DDEX, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, WazirX, Ovis, Allcoin, Coindeal, Huobi, Koinex, DragonEX, HitBTC, LBank, Trade Satoshi, Binance, IDAX, CoinEgg, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Fatbtc, CoinEx, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, BitFlip, LATOKEN, Liqui, Hotbit, OEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Zebpay, CoinBene, Exmo, OKEx, Bittrex, IDCM, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Tidex, Liquid, Rfinex, Exrates, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Upbit, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, Bibox, Coinrail, CoinFalcon, DigiFinex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Neraex, Kucoin, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Kryptono, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

