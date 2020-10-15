TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.15 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 5% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. TrueChain has a market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.81 or 0.04858341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

