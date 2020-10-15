Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Argus raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.