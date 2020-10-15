Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $114.47. 11,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $122.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

