Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Twitter’s ranking:

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 311,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,451,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.